Club América could release the Paraguayan midfielder, Richard Sanchez, the next tournament. And the thing is, the Guaraní player is not essential in the Brazilian coach’s lineup. André Jardinegiven the good participation they have had Jonathan dos Santos and Alvaro Fidalgo.
Furthermore, the South American mentioned at the beginning of the season that the team did not understand the Brazilian coach’s style. This did not go down well with the board, so it would be one of the triggers for not renewing it.
According to reports close to the footballer, the Monterrey Football Club, the team he directs Fernando Ortiz, would be interested in hiring the Paraguayan, since the Argentine coach knows the player’s strengths well. On the other hand, there are also clubs in Europe that have asked about the ‘Puppy‘.
In fact, the contract Sanchez It ends on June 30, 2024, so if the Eagles want to obtain some financial compensation, they must sell it in December. Although the player’s desire is to stay in El Nido, the board is not so sure about keeping him on the squad.
In the Apertura 2023 tournament, the player registers 10 deputy matches, of which six have been as a starter. But unlike other campaigns, the Guaraní is not a fundamental player in the starting eleven of André Jardine.
