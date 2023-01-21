The return of Guillermo Ochoa to European football has not been the dream. Although the Mexican has stood out for his saves, it has not been enough to prevent Salernitana’s defeats, the most recent by an 8-2 win against Atalanta in Serie A last Sunday the 15th.

This has placed the Mexican goalkeeper at the center of criticism, because despite the fact that he continues to show his talent, it is questioned that he does not take advantage of it in a more renowned team. In this context, Ochoa himself acknowledged that at the time he was on the radar of clubs as Liverpool either Milanbut that in the end the transfer did not materialize.

“My problem was only one: the passport. Until three years ago I was from outside the community and the big teams hardly accept a extra-community in goal, they prefer to leave that place to a striker. But they have always looked for me,” said the Mexican in an interview with the newspaper Corriere della Sera.

Already in 2019, Ochoa shared that in 2018, after the Russia World Cup, Napoli had approaches with him. However, on that occasion she was the director of the Standard Liègehis team at that time, the one that did not allow him to leave for Serie A.

The Belgian team is probably the most senior of the European clubs that Ochoa has gone through, who was also with the Ajaccio in France, with Málaga and with the Grenade in Spain; and in some of those cases he was involved in relegations from the Primera División.

Despite this, in the same interview the Mexican assured that he is committed to seeking salvation with the salernitana. “Serie A is a dream. Here I feel the same passion of my land for football, which is lived like a religion. I’m fine, physically and mentally. For us, saving ourselves is like winning the Scudetto: we want to give that happiness away”, ended.