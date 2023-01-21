In direct pasts it was officially announced that the beloved Tales of Symphony It is going to have a remastered version for various consoles, this being a delivery that was quite liked in its day. This is the second remaster of a game in the series, as it also Vesperia He had his respective treatment a few years ago.

In a FAQ section on the official website of Bandai namcothe developer and publisher asked fans what they would like to see next in terms of remakes of Such. Something that draws attention, because companies like Atlus has asked its fans these kinds of questions, then released games based on the opinions.

Here is the quote from the question on their site:

Will there be more remasters and remakes of the Tales series? We hear from many passionate fans of the series around the world who want to play old Tales games on the latest platforms. We as a team thank you all from the bottom of our hearts. We are currently focused on the release of Tales of Symphonia Remastered, but we look forward to your suggestions and requests in the future.

Remember that the remaster of Tales of Symphony the February 17th. It will come with some improvements to the new platforms. However, the framerate is limited to 30 frames per second.

Via: nintendolife

Editor’s note: I remember playing the original on the Gamecube, so I’m interested in getting this game as soon as possible. The problem is going to be playing it among the whole wave of releases that are coming at the beginning of the year.