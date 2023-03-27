When Juventus lost Cristiano Ronaldo, they did so at the close of the summer market, which is why the club did not have time to close the signing of a forward center to take the place of the Portuguese. Six months later, the Turin team opted for the signing of Vlahovic, the Serbian striker who was stealing the show at Fiorentina and who immediately had an impact within the Vecchia Signora team.
Dusan showed from his first jogs in Turin that he is a natural scorer, a subject with an intimate relationship with the goal, however, over time his time at Juventus has been wearing out seriously. The striker lost space and weight within the team’s plans and Vlahovic himself stopped feeling committed to the colors, which is why he has been looking for months to leave the club and Serie A and the team has decided not to stop this movement .
From Italy they report that Juventus has communicated to the player and his entourage that the club is in favor of the sale of the striker in the summer market, since they do not want a striker who is not fully committed to the team and more so now that He himself is experiencing a sports and financial crisis. The Italian team has also informed Dusan’s agent that they expect offers of between 80 and 100 million euros, they will not accept a lower figure.
