McLaren, Norris’ request

The fifth season in Formula 1 has just begun, always wearing the McLaren colors, and it can be said that Lando Norris is now a staple of the Woking team. And as a point of reference for everyone, he also talks to CEO Zak Brown on issues affecting the livery of the car. The driver, who has been passionate about Formula 1 since he was a child, would like to see a different color than the papaya.

Norris’s words

“Silver and red, my favorite combination“, these are the words of Norris in an interview with GQtalking about the MP4-22, the 2007 car.”This is the car of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, a great rivalry. Watching these cars go by got me hooked on Formula 1, and I started rooting for McLaren just because it was good. I’ve asked Zak many times to go back to these colors“.

Norris, the contractual situation

Norris is a kingpin at McLaren, without a doubt. He will be until 2025, the year in which his contract with the British team will expire. It is impossible to imagine an extension of the marriage right now, and it will be until the Woking team gives him a car that is at least comparable to the best. Norris is in fact a talented rider, who however must begin to weigh his moves well so as not to risk being one of the many champions burned by unhappy career choices. There are those who hoped for contractual clauses that could anticipate the separation, but the class of 1999 has dismissed the rumors about his future as “Shit“, with the usual unequivocal clarity.

Iconic liveries, McLaren a reference

Beyond Ferrari, which thanks to its red has acquired an iconicity that goes beyond the results, McLaren is one of those teams that has generated some of the most beautiful and remembered liveries. In addition to the colors used from 2007 to 2013, the Woking team is also remembered for other aesthetic jewels, such as the “Marlboro” version (1974-1996) and the subsequent silver-black car, which earned it the nickname of “Silver Arrows ”.