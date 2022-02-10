Had asked us a few minutes ago and we would have said everyone was a fan of the color Aston Martin put on its F1 cars last year. In any case, it was an improvement compared to when the team was still called Racing Point. But apparently not everyone agreed. That’s why they slightly adjust the colors of the F1 car of 2022. This is the AMR22.

Some of Aston Martin’s sponsors were apparently not happy with how the F1 car looked on television. Therefore, the AMR22 is a slightly lighter shade of green. Of course you can still call it British Racing Green. The pink accents have been replaced by fluorescent yellow. New sponsor Aramco will in any case get a lot of real estate on the English team’s car.

In addition, the team is now officially called Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team. Behind the wheel are Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll again. And is it just us, or does it seem like the drivers in the photo have been photosouped? At least enjoy Vettel’s new one ‘long hair don’t care’look.