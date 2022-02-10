Congress enacts this Thursday (10) a constitutional amendment that makes the protection of personal data a fundamental right and guarantee. Now, the theme will integrate the hall of Brazilians’ rights, foreseen in the article 5 of the Federal Constitution.

This amendment was approved by the Senate in October last year, a PEC that discussed the attribution of powers to organize and supervise the processing of personal data.

In this case, the federal government has the right to legislate on the personal data of Brazilians and the text reinforces the General Data Protection Law (LGPD), approved in 2018.

The LGPD was created with the purpose of regulating the way companies collect, store and make available the information of users who are registered on the platforms. Several virtual crimes, in addition to the indiscriminate use and sale of personal information, are already covered by the Law and are leading to compliance with sentences by companies.

