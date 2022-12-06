Selling your only home for the sake of buying a new one or for the sake of money is not the safest operation, accompanied by a lot of risks. Irina Zyryanova, President of the Russian Guild of Realtors, warned about this on December 6.

She stressed that a realtor has no right to advise clients to sell their only available home.

“In practice, the sale of the only housing is often accompanied by a counter-purchase of a building under construction – an apartment, a house. That is, due to the future improvement of living conditions. And for this, the seller takes a risk: he sells the only housing and, due to the fact that the new building has not yet been commissioned, he moves to a rented living space, ”the agency quotes the words of the realtor Prime.

The head of the “Russian Guild of Realtors” noted the importance of a good real estate specialist, so that the client, when selling his only property, could reliably and guaranteed subsequently move into new housing.

“But before you go down this path and sell your only apartment, the owner should think carefully about such a decision and calculate all the risks,” she said.

Earlier, on November 24, analysts recorded an increase in the average term for the sale of housing in Russia. So, now, on average, four months pass from the moment the sale begins to the completion of the transaction. This is an increase of 13% from the same indicator in June this year.

The owners of investment apartments, which are put up for sale after the acquisition with the expected level of profitability, wait much longer for a buyer. They are more interested in getting a good deal than selling real estate quickly.