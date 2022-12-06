Colombia is the headquarters of the Weightlifting World Cup And that is a big responsibility for a team that faces the challenge of defending the home team with heavy casualties, a new generation and no Olympic medalists.

This does not mean that the group of 20 athletes, 10 ladies and the same number of men, does not have the possibility of winning medals, on the contrary, it does. Today, Miguel Suarez He is in group B of the 55 kilos.

(Terror in the gym: look at the fight that broke out between the users, video)

(Wojciech Szczesny: the drama that the goalkeeper lived with his daughter in Qatar, video)



Luis Arrieta is the coach of Colombia, what did he tell TIME the expectations of his Selection in this contest.

How does the group face this World Cup?

In an event with great pressure. It is World Cup and qualifying for the Olympic Games and it is in our house. We have assumed that responsibility and we did it with a lot of work, organized.



What are the medal options?

On paper there are many options to win a medal. we hope in Yenny Alvarez, Brayan Rodallegas, Francisco Mosquera, Rosalba Morales, and Nathalia Llamosa.



Is it a new generation?

It is a new cycle. It is a fairly renewed Selection, in which everyone participates according to the conditions. You have to know the meaning of the word selection. There are people who were waiting and the results are very good, that’s why they are here. The average age is between 24 and 25 years.

Is it giving advantages?



There are no Olympic medalists…

I was enrolled Luis Javier Mosquera, but we decided to wait for him to recover better. It is an important letter for Paris and there is no rush for him. He already started training. We have athletes, as I said, with medal options.



Are there other names?

Lesman Paredes It’s a pretty significant drop. He is an athlete who is in perfect condition, he trains with us, but he goes to Bahrain. He was fine, it is very possible that he will repeat the medal, with a new record in the snatch, which is his forte, at 96 kilos.



What other problems have you had?

jonathan rivas he is injured. He is still recovering from knee surgery. In the 96 kilos division will be Yeimar Mendoza and John Moreno. Rivas is a letter to Paris and we have to wait for him to return.



Overcome those problems with doping?

We are accompanied by a group of professionals and the advice is one hundred percent. We take great care in terms of what they consume, food. The Federation has done important work in education. That can put Colombia’s participation in the events in suspense.

What is the subject of classification?

It is the sum of the points. There are seven events to achieve it and the World Cup is one of them. To go to the Games you have to be in the top five of each division, after looking at who is the best on the continent and then a possible invitation.

Colombian Brayan Rodallegas competes in the men’s 81 kg weightlifting event during the 2020 Olympic Games, this Saturday at the Tokyo International Forum (Japan)



How to face such a tight calendar towards Paris?

It is a complicated issue, but one that must be studied with the leadership. We must take care of the athletes for the Olympics, the specific ones. You don’t always have to win, because you have to take care of some athletes. In 2023, events must be prioritized so that they make the performance curve in that tight schedule.

Did you take into account the results of the Bolivarians and South Americans for this World Cup?

It has coincided and it goes according to the preparation and the results. We know that it is a process of ups and downs. In Bolivarianos we had a high peak, but in the South American Games we were below.

(Brutal fight between Medellín fans in the game against Pereira, video) (Piqué and Shakira: the super secret that is in the separation agreement is leaked)

Our champions of the Colombian National Team🇨🇴weightlifting🏋🏼are waiting for your🫵🏾support in the competitions of the IWF World Championship 2022🌎in La Gran Carpa Corferias from December 5 to 16 in Bogotá DC✨ Free entry until full capacity allowed.✅ pic.twitter.com/uCTNzHKL7h — 🟨🟥Recreation and Sport (@IDRD) December 4, 2022

Lisandro Rengifo

Editor of EL TIEMPO

@lisandroabel