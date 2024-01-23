New York City is experiencing a crisis due to the number of migrants who are coming to the area in the hope of fixing their immigration status in the United States. This has forced the creation of temporary shelters to house the thousands of people and, unfortunately, in these places, There have already been some tragedies, the most recent of which was the death of a baby.

An investigation was launched after the little girl was found dead in an emergency migrant shelter. According to authorities, police were called to the scene in Long Island City, Queens, shortly before 3 pm last weekend. The officers found an unconscious three-month-old baby.

Despite being given emergency first aid and transported to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria, doctors pronounced her dead. The death was apparently due to cardiac arrest. Well, there was no sign of trauma or anything that made us suspect another reason.

According to what was published by media such as TheIndependent, The deceased girl was the daughter of Ecuadorian immigrants They have two other children and have been living in New York City for about a year.

Following the death, the New York City Office of Social Services issued a statement that read: “Our deepest condolences to everyone who has been impacted, we are ready to offer the family all the support we can during this incredibly difficult time.

The baby died due to cardiac arrest.

Crisis in New York due to migrants

New York City has seen a record number of migrants Therefore, it has had to set up various shelters in places such as hotels, gyms and schools. Given the situation, Mayor Eric Adams has announced various plans to house migrants in different temporary locations.

And it is considered that more than 161,000 migrants have arrived in the city and requested support from the authorities since spring 2022, a number that has not stopped growing.

Unfortunately the situation has reached such a point that Violent events have already been recorded in different shelters Therefore, the authorities announced that they would redouble their efforts and apply the full rigor of the law against those who exercise violence.