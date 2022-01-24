Last December, QA workers at Raven Software, the Activision Blizzard studio responsible for Call of Duty: Warzone, began a strike in response to the dismissals that took place at the time. After weeks of fighting, last Friday, January 21, 2022, it was announced that this organization had finally formed the first large union of video game workers in the United States. Thus, the strike has come to an end.

Through a statement published on the official A Better ABK Twitter account, it has been announced that the Raven Software workers’ strike has come to an end, and employees are now just waiting for the union to be recognized by Activision Blizzard. This was what was said about it:

“Pending recognition from our union, the Raven QA strike has ended. Unused strike funds will be stored for future organizing/strike efforts. We will post or retweet any updates from GWU here. We appreciate all the community support during the strike!”

Waiting for recognition from Activision Blizzard may well be positive or negative, but this organization has mentioned that “we act in good faith and ask for good faith”. At the moment there is still no official response from the company, but they are already evaluating this situation.

Let us remember that at the beginning of this strike, a fundraiser was held to support the workers during this period, where $375,000 dollars were raised. According to the statement, the remaining money will be saved and, if necessary, will be used in future strikes. In related topics, you can learn more about the creation of this union here. Similarly,Call of Duty Warzone will it be xbox exclusive?

Editor’s Note:

Without a doubt, a good ending to this strike. Considering that the workers were being supported by limited fundraising, they eventually had to end their struggle. Fortunately, the conclusion was in their favor with the creation of the union.

Via: A Better ABK