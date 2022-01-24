HISTORY IN THE DEBATE

January 24, 1972

They devastate the marine fauna in Topo. The criminal depredation of marine fauna that has been taking place in Topolobampo and the region’s protected waters will be denounced before the Chamber of Deputies’ Fisheries Commission, which arrived in this city yesterday and will hold a work meeting today to listen to the problems it faces. regional fishing. People connected with the fishing, sports and tourist media, as well as cooperative members aware of the serious damage that is caused, will make the statement to the deputies who visit us.

They exploit humble peasants. The iniquitous exploitation of ejido leaders to people who have financed invasions of agricultural land in the Valle del Fuerte, are being exposed, as those buyers of agrarian rights become desperate, who after many years, still do not receive the promised parcel. The situation was exposed by those affected, who have delivered amounts ranging from 50 to 3 thousand pesos, for “expenses”, and alleged procedures for the provision of land.

New political current. Caracas. The New Force, a political group created in the image and likeness of the Chilean Popular Unity, announced that if the Venezuelans bring it to power, it will nationalize oil, banking and the main sources of wealth, as well as public services. The extensive list of nationalizations is contained in the “bases for the elaboration of the government program”, published by the New Force, made up of center-leftists, the Communist Party and independents.

Baby shower for Mrs. Laura Delia de López. In the home of the engineer Luis Manuel López and his wife, Laura Delia Urquijo de López, the flapping of the stork’s wings is heard insistently, so the future mother presided over a celebration in her honor. A group of ladies met with Mrs. Paty de Covarrubias to congratulate Mrs. de López and wish her all the happiness for the advent that is about to be registered. Ana María de Zamora, Blanca Lucila de García, Pilar de Salido and many more were present.

January 24, 1997

Esculque student, necessary: ​​Llanes. The solution to reduce the wave of delinquency in high schools, mainly, is that the educational authorities and parents allow the surprise search of students. In addition to the formation of student and parent committees to prevent delinquency and drug addiction in institutions, added Mr. Juan Alberto Llanes Félix, Secretary of Public Security. “The esculques would be healthy, both for the student and for the schools, for their own safety,” he commented.

2,446 million pesos for the matches. Mexico City The general council of the IFE, released almost two and a half million pesos for the federal campaigns of senators, deputies and governors, while for the elections in Mexico City, the amount will be 335 million pesos. These resources may be captured on a monthly basis through administration and verification of expenses; the budget corresponding to January 1997 may be requested the following three days, after the parties have signed their agreement.

Pope criticizes malicious media. Vatican. Pope John Paul II criticized in the framework of World Telecommunications Day, the ease with which the media can be used by ill-intentioned people. In a document written in his own handwriting, the Pontiff criticized the distorted use of radio and television, underlining the risks that exist due to the distance that exists between the owners of these media and the population in general.

“The foregoing is registered, in the imposition through television, of cultural models that are presented as antithetical to Christian values,” the document highlighted. He added in a tone of concern that “modern means of communication are easily used by those with malicious intent” and that those who would like to operate them to do good are still far behind. The message was distributed by the feast of Saint Francis de Sales, patron saint of the Catholic press.