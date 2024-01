Monday, January 8, 2024, 00:21







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Los Milanos municipal speed circuit, which was planned in 2005, among other things, as a test track for Formula 1 teams, continues to be a headache for the Fuente Álamo City Council. Only the local Motoclub, with its drive, keeps alive…

This content is exclusive for subscribers