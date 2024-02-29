OfHealth editorial team

On the podium is the Mayo Clinic of Rochester in the United States, followed by the Cleveland Clinic and the Toronto General-University Health Network (Canada)

Fourteen Italian hospitals among the 250 best in the world. The American magazine has drawn up the ranking for the sixth consecutive year Newsweek. First among the local structures, in 35th place, is the Gemelli Polyclinic in Romewhile on the podium is the Mayo Clinic of Rochester in the United States, followed by the Cleveland Clinic (USA) and the Toronto General – University Health Network (Canada).

The facilities considered best The Italian hospitals ranked are: in 52nd place the Great Metropolitan Niguarda Hospital in Milan; at 57th the Irccs San Raffaele Hospital – San Donato Group; at the 65th the Humanitas Clinical Institute of Rozzano; at 66th the S. Orsola Malpighi Polyclinic in Bologna; to the 103rd the integrated university hospital of Verona; to the 117th the San Matteo Polyclinic Hospital in Pavia; to the 118th the Padua Hospital Company; to the 135th the Pope John XXIII Hospital in Bergamo; to the 165th the Molinette hospital unit – Aou City of Health and Science of Turin; to the 187th l'Careggi University Hospital of Florence; to the 202nd the Civil Hospitals of Brescia; to the 211th the Sant'Andrea University Hospital of Rome; to the 215th the Irccs Arcispedale Santa Maria Nuova in Reggio Emilia. To draw up the ranking, 2,400 hospitals from 30 countries were included in the analysis. See also Psychologists, 'serious consequences for bullying victims, psychological support is crucial'

The Gemelli Polyclinic For the fourth year in a row, the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome ranks at the top of excellence in Italy (last year it was 38th). «The primacy of the Gemelli Polyclinic is a source of great satisfaction for us – he comments the president of the Agostino Gemelli Irccs University Polyclinic Foundation, Carlo Fratta Pasini -. Gemelli's strength lies in its history and its mission as a hospital at the service of all, which combines cutting-edge care and research, but also the training of doctors and healthcare workers. A model that combines continuous technological and management innovation with excellence in patient care. Results made possible by the constant economic support of the founders, the Catholic University and the Toniolo Institute, and by the daily commitment of thousands of women and men.”

Sixty years of activity The results of the new ranking of Newsweek «they make us really proud to be at the helm of this reality of excellence, a non-profit foundation that reinvests all its resources for continuous improvement, and also proud to be an integral part of the health service of the Lazio Region – he states the general director of the Policlinico Gemelli Foundation, Marco Elefanti -. The result in the ranking of Newsweek has an even more significant value, because 2024 is the year in which Gemelli celebrates its first 60 years of activity. This internationally recognized record pushes us to do even better: in this regard, however – underlines Elefanti – it is essential to introduce a financing and evaluation system that goes beyond the regional dimension and aims to create the conditions to take further steps to get better and better care of our patients.” See also Should atopic dermatitis sufferers protect their skin when they go swimming? The advices

How the ranking is drawn up The «World's Best Hospitals 2024» ranking by Newsweek was drawn up in collaboration with Statesman R (a division of Statista, leader in the creation of rankings) by analyzing the performances of 2,400 top hospitals in 30 countries (USA, Germany, Japan, France, Italy, Great Britain, South Korea, Brazil, India, Spain, Canada, Australia, Mexico, Colombia, Holland, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, Austria, Belgium, Chile , Malaysia, Thailand, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, Israel, Singapore). A notable growth since the first edition in 2019, which examined only one thousand hospitals in 11 countries.

The parameters used for the analysis Each hospital is evaluated starting from a substantial database that includes the opinion of experts (survey online conducted between September and November 2023 among over 85 thousand doctors, hospital directors, healthcare professionals in 30 countries), surveys conducted among patients (investigation by patient satisfaction relating to hospitalization), hospital quality metrics (e.g. quality of care, hygiene measures, patient safety, waiting times), survey on the implementation of PROMs (Patient-Reported Outcome Measures, i.e. patient-reported outcome measures, defined as standardized and validated questionnaires to measure their perception of their functional well-being and quality of life). The respective weight of each of these criteria for the definition of the final score is as follows: recommendation by peers (experts): 40% (for the national ranking) and 5% (for the international ranking); patient experience: 16.25%; hospital quality metrics: 35.25%, implementation of PROMs: 3.5%. Among the main innovations of this edition is the greater weight attributed to hospital quality metrics and the inclusion of two new nations (Chile and Malaysia). See also Intersection Accidents: The Types, Causes, and Remedies for Loss