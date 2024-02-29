US Commerce Department data showed on Thursday that the annual core personal consumption expenditures price index, which excludes volatile food and energy components, slowed to 2.8 percent last January, in line with expectations.

The index slowed last December to 2.9 percent from 3.2 percent in November.

Stock movements

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 64.73 points, or 0.17 percent, at the open to 39,013.75 points.

The Standard & Poor's 500 index also rose by 15.60 points, or 0.31 percent, to 5,085.36 points.

The Nasdaq Composite Index also rose by 111.60 points, or 0.70 percent, to 16,059.34 points at the open.