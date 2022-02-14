Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford led the Los Angeles Rams to victory in the Super Bowl, the finals of the US American Football Championship, one of the most anticipated sporting events of the year. Los Angeles’ 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals was a remarkable final chapter in a story of perseverance, through injury setbacks that would have crushed most teams, including the Rams, were it not for the extraordinary match of Kupp and Stafford.

“Those guys did a great job,” said coach Sean McVay. “They took control of the game,” he stressed. The Rams played the fourth quarter of their home Super Bowl with rookies Ben Skowronek and Brycen Hopkins, after Odell Beckham Jr. also injured his knee in the second quarter. A sacrifice was asked of Darrell Henderson, who hasn’t played since December 26 due to injury, and who has instead been used extensively in the Super Bowl.

The decisive action took place on the Stafford – Kupp axis, with the latter scoring the decisive points. Coach McVay was satisfied, commenting: «Put the ball in the hands of your best players when it matters most, and that’s what we did with Matthew. And he did great things, and he is a world champion ». As per tradition, the show on the show was that of the interval, with the great stars of music. 50 Cent also took part in the show by surprise, while Eminem was blatantly kneeling in what is considered the most anticipated show in America and which has now assumed almost more importance than the same game. All the kings of hip hop performed with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar presenting a spectacular medley of their greatest hits to the audience.

When he finished singing “Lose Yourself,” Eminem knelt and held his head in his hands in a tribute to former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who knelt during the national anthem to protest the police brutality in 2016 kicking off this tradition among sportsmen, especially in the US. The NFL has denied the rumors that it would have tried to prevent Eminem from making the gesture. “We looked at all the elements of the show during rehearsals this week and we knew Eminem would do it,” said League spokesman Brian McCarthy.

