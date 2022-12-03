It will appeal to many people, a RAM pick-up as a company car, but how is that in practice?

Wouter goes out with Kasper Boonstra in this video. He uses one RAM 1500 as an indispensable tool during his work for his drone company that, yes indeed, is called Droonstra!

You can of course be seduced by the strong appearance of a RAM pick-up, but for Droonstra the space and the 4wd capabilities are also important. And yes, Kasper also had a V8 on his bucket list. So that comes together nicely in his company car!

If you’re wondering how accessible a RAM 1500 pickup is. A RAM 1500 Classic 2022 has a starting price of € 44,500 excluding VAT / BPM.

This video was made with the cooperation of USCarddealer.nl

This article The RAM 1500 as a company car appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#RAM #commercial #vehicle