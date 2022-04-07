The sector and the Ministry of Agriculture evaluate the large losses in the field due to this unusual wet cycle
Crop losses that began to appear two weeks ago as a result of heavy rains have multiplied, adding the effects of frost and fungi: 80% of the almond has been lost, as well as 40% of seasonal vegetables; the potato is badly damaged in the Campo de Cartagena, and also the fruit trees
