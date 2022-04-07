Four more athletes qualified for the World Championships in Budapest (Hungary), this Wednesday (6th) during the third day of the Brazil Swimming Trophy, which is held at the Maria Lenk Aquatic Park, in Rio de Janeiro.

Among the women, Viviane Jungblut and Beatriz Dizotti guaranteed themselves in the 1,500 meters freestyle event. So they join, in the women’s team, Jhennifer Conceição, Stephanie Balduccini and the 4×200-meter freestyle relay.

“For sure, my goal was more than accomplished here in this race. I’m aware that I have to change some things and adjust to compete at an international level, but I’m happy with my result”, said Viviane. Beatriz Dizotti declared: “First long-distance world championship. Very happy with the result and with the work being done. We will improve and evolve to Budapest”.

Who will have a new opportunity to win another medal for Brazil in Budapest will be João Gomes Júnior. The swimmer, who swam in 26s62 in the 50-meter breaststroke, was already a medalist in the 2017 edition of the competition. “Good to be back in Budapest. It was there that I started my cycle to Tokyo and I did very well. It’s a proof that I feel good, and I was on the podium in the last two editions of the Worlds and I hope to stay there, right?”, he said.

The fourth ranked for the World Championship was Matheus Gonche, who swam the 200 meters butterfly in 1min56s30 to displace the favorite Leonardo de Deus.

