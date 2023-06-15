Thursday, June 15, 2023, 03:19



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The intense rains of the last weeks of May are behind the new temporary closure that affects the only national museum that exists in the Region, the Arqua de Cartagena. Visits to the permanent collection are suspended pending what the technicians from the Ministry of Culture decide, although some scheduled activities are maintained. The leaks have become a headache for those responsible for this reference exhibition complex, dedicated to underwater heritage, almost since its inauguration in 2008.

Two years ago, the leaks as a result of another episode of heavy rainfall forced the start of a project to repair the roof of the building, designed by the architect Guillermo Vázquez Consuegra and built by the company Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas, with a cost of 20.3 million. But humidity problems go back further in time, although with another origin. In February 2020, the Arqua closed for six months to solve seawater leaks in the exhibition halls, since the building was built more than four meters below sea level.

Sources from the Government Delegation told LA VERDAD yesterday that the new temporary closure of the Arqua has to do with recent storms, and that technicians from the Cultural Infrastructure and Equipment Management have already visited the museum to make an assessment and determine when You will be able to reopen at your normal hours. However, activities with the public have not completely ceased. Thus, this Saturday a guided tour, entitled ‘From the sea to the showcase’, is scheduled for the internal areas of the museum to show pieces that have never been exhibited, on the occasion of the European Archeology Days.