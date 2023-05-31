Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 3:43 p.m.



The rains of recent days caused this Wednesday the detachment of part of one of the walls that are on the rise to the Sanctuary of Nuestra Señora de la Fuensanta in Algezares, in the municipality of Murcia, an area that was already cordoned off to prevent the damage that could cause possible landslides.

The Cathedral Chapter, responsible for the Sanctuary of Nuestra Señora de la Fuensanta and its surroundings, is working so that this area can be conditioned as soon as possible, pending the subsidies requested in recent years from the Murcia City Council, which can expedite these works.

In order to undertake these conditioning works around the Fuensanta Sanctuary, the Cabildo is seeking economic collaboration, both from the public administration and from private entities.