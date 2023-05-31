The investment in Italy of 200 million dollars in ten announced today by Msd “is important for the company. But it is also a great example of how industry and institutions can work together”for a result that “is not only in Italy for Italy, but in Italy for the world”. He said so Rob Davis, chairman & CEO of Merck & Co.in his speech today in Rome at the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy (Mimit) for the presentation of the Msd investment in Italy.