Three years have had to pass for the Queens of La Huerta, the children and the eldest, to be crowned again during the Huertana Exaltation gala, which was held this Saturday at the Romea Theater in Murcia, the starting point of the Fiestas Murcia Spring Festival 2023.

With uncontained emotion on the part of the two queens, already in full force, the infantile África Peñalver, from the La Picaza rock, and Andrea Sánchez Barceló, from La Esparteña, the highest representatives of the Murcian orchards received their bands and wreaths orange blossom natives from the salientes, Ángela Moreno and Maite Irles, respectively; while their respective courts of honor were also imposed by the bands.

At the Teatro Romea, full to the brim, with members of the clubs, as well as relatives of the girls and young women honored, the protagonists arrived in vintage vehicles, as tradition dictates, after touring the center of the city.

The theater was the scene of a gala presented by Carmen María Conesa, in which music was not lacking, with performances by the choirs and dances of the El Pimiento and La Seda clubs; but in which, for the first time, the proclamation of the spring festivities was not read. That’s this Sunday.

The group of choirs and dances from the peña El Pimiento opened the gala.



“The exaltation is the peak moment for the girls, in which they are the main protagonists, and it is fair that the entire gala revolves around them,” commented the president of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, Juan Pablo Hernández.

Hernández, once again, expressed his satisfaction that the entire party is taking place fully, without any type of restrictions derived from the health pandemic, and encouraged Murcians and visitors to enjoy the various events and activities that are offered and that begin today. «It’s time to enjoy the color of spring and the smell of orange blossom in the city; of the music and joy that fill the streets; and the rich gastronomy that we have. But please, in moderation,” he emphasized.



Arrival of the queens at Romea in vintage cars.



Barracas, children’s side and proclamation, this Sunday



With the passionate parades of Murcian Holy Week coming to an end, with the hallelujah of the Resurrection of Christ, the Spring Festival takes over definitively. If this Saturday was the Huerta Exaltation, this Sunday it is the turn of the inauguration of the forty barracks distributed throughout the city and districts, at 2:00 p.m.; followed by the parade of the Bando Infantil, at 5:30 p.m., which will start from Centrofama and end in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga; and the arrival of the Sardine at Molina de Segura, also in the afternoon.

The festive day of Sunday closes with the trovero proclamation of the Spring Festival, which will be at 9:00 p.m. in the Plaza de la Cruz Roja, by the Cardosos, father and son. This Saturday night, at the exaltation gala, both were in charge of the Pleitesía to the queens and their courts of honor.