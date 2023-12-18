Miss Grand International in Peru. Luciana Fuster arrived in Peru after two months in Thailand and Vietnam. The beauty queen, who won the coveted golden crown on October 25, was received among hundreds of Peruvians and the national press. Luciana was grateful for her support and noted that she had promised to win the international competition. In this note, we tell you all of her statements and her return to 'This is war'.

What were Luciana Fuster's first words in Peru?

Luciana She arrived with a security team accompanying her, because hundreds of people came to the Jorge Chávez International Airport, followers of the former participant of 'This is war', to take a photo with her or get an autograph. The first television link that Fuster made was to the América Televisión program. There, she thanked her colleagues, and she was proud of having fulfilled her promise of bringing the international crown to the country.

“A kiss, Johannita and Renzo. Peter (Fajardo), thank you very much once again. Tomorrow I'll be with you at 7 pm on 'This is war'. There are more trips to go, we're still getting started,” he told the program.

What did Patricio Parodi say after Luciana Fuster's arrival in Peru?

Patricio Parodi He broke down the moment he saw Luciana through the screen. The drivers Renzo Schuller and Johanna San Miguel pointed out that he did not obtain the necessary permission for 'Pato' to go to the airport to receive his beloved. Both had a brief conversation through the link, and after finishing, the production of the program gave approval for Parodi to go to Callao to see his partner.

“Love, welcome to Peru, to your home, welcome. Here we are all watching you, we are celebrating you. We are waiting for you to come to the studio, maybe not today, but tomorrow,” Patricio said through tears. “Oh, love, thank you very much,” Luciana Fuster responded.