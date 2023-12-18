The journalist Juliana Oxenford He said goodbye to his program 'Al style Juliana', which he hosted through the ATV signal. Although she did not specify the reasons for her departure, she indicated that she was leaving because “someone powerful asked for his head.” Given this comment, Magaly Medina publicly admitted that it was she who requested that Oxford of the channel on one occasion. In this regard, the driver Rodrigo Gonzalez He sent a strong message to the 'Magpie'.

Did Magaly Medina ask to fire Juliana Oxenford from ATV?

Juliana Oxenford generated a stir after pointing out an ATV colleague as the culprit for not having renewed his contract on the channel. About, Magaly Medina revealed that she asked years ago for the journalist to be removed for this reason:

“I have not asked for your head this year, not now. I did it when you started with your Castilian speech (…). Don't give me political labels because I don't have them. (Castillo) He filled the entire State apparatus with corrupt people. I don't defend that, I don't want it.”said the TV host.

What was the strong message from 'Peluchín' to Magaly Medina after the fight with Juliana?

Rodrigo Gonzalez He took advantage of the latest edition of his program 'Amor y fuego' to send some strong words to his former friend Magaly Medina after she admitted that she asked to remove Juliana Oxenford from ATV. In relation to this, 'Peluchín' mentioned:

“A bad person can never be a good professional.”. I hope that Juliana Oxenford, regardless of her political position, is committed to living in a country where you can say what you think, regardless of whether people agree with you, because that is where freedom of expression lies and exists. “This only shows what Magaly Medina is as a person,” held Gonzalez.

What did Juliana Oxenford say about Rodrigo González's support in controversy with Magaly Medina?

Juliana Oxenford He spoke about the support that Rodrigo González gave him in the face of the controversy with Magaly Medina. In this regard, the journalist published a forceful message.

“And if we talk about ideologies, I believe in the liberal economy, in private enterprise, in freedom of expression, in human rights. I am not a leftist or a rightist. If I were, I would say so. I am a person who believes and defends democracy. Of course, never a Fujimorist,” he wrote on his X account (formerly Twitter).

Juliana Oxenford published a message following the support of Rodrigo González 'Peluchín' in response to the words of Magaly Medina. Photo: X/Juliana Oxenford

What did Juliana Oxenford respond to Magaly Medina after confessing that she “asked for her head”?

After hearing Magaly Medina's confession, Juliana Oxenford He confronted the show host through his social networks. “The difference between being a product and being people”, the journalist wrote on her 'X' account (formerly Twitter).