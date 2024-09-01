Dead | American rapper Fatman Scoop has died at the age of 53

Dead|Fatman Scoop, who has collaborated with several well-known artists, took to the stage in the middle of the performance on Friday evening.

American rapper Fatman Scoop53, real name Isaac Freeman IIIhas died, several media reports.

Fatman Scoop shortened on stage in the middle of a gigwhen he performed Friday night at a free concert in Connecticut. According to media reports, paramedics tried to revive the rapper on the spot, after which he was transported to the hospital.

Fatman Scoop’s family posted this on their Instagram account statementwhere they confirm death. The cause of death has not been made public.

Atmosphere Known for his high-pitched screams, Fatman Scoop gained worldwide attention with his 1999 song Be Faithful. In 2003, the song reached number one in Great Britain, among others.

Growing up in Harlem, New York, Fatman Scoop collaborated with several well-known hip-hop and r&b artists. He is especially known Missy Elliott and Ciaran from the 2005 club hit Lose Control and Mariah Carey’s from the one published in 2005 It’s Like That from the song.