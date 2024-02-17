The Pumas calendar for the 2024 Leagues Cup: rivals, dates, broadcast and more

Despite the departure of Antonio Mohamed, Pumas has maintained the good level it showed in the last tournament. The UNAM team has had a good start in the Clausura 2024 and during the summer they will face an important test: the Leagues Cup 2024. The Auriazules had a disappointing presentation in the year's edition and will seek to change this situation.
Although university students are not among the top candidates to win this tournament organized between Liga MX and MLS, they could become a dark horse in the competition.
Below we present the Pumas calendar in the 2024 Leagues Cup.
The start of the competition is scheduled for July 26, while the final will take place on August 25. Clubs from the United States, Canada and Mexico will participate in this competition.
This edition of the tournament will be played with 15 groups of three clubs, which will be divided into two regions: East and West.
Pumas is in group Oeste 1 along with Monterrey and Austin FC. A total of 30 clubs will advance from this group stage and Columbus Crew and América will join to complete the round of 32 stage.
Like the previous edition, there will be no ties, so if there is a tie after 90 minutes, a penalty shootout will be held that will give the winner an additional point.
The Leagues Cup 2024, like last year, can be seen in its entirety and exclusively through the MLS Pass on the Apple TV streaming platform. However, it is not ruled out that the Mexican television stations TV Azteca and Televisa could have a meeting of the university team on their screens.
