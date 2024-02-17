Given the suspension of services in the branches of Nacional Monte de Piedad, the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office (Profeco) has announced its commitment to closely monitor the situation to ensure that consumer rights are not harmed.

The measure arises in response to the strike in the institution and seeks to guarantee adequate attention to the pledgers affected by this conflict of interest, which broke out in the first hour of last February 15.

Despite the negotiations, the strike still does not have a date for it to end, so the Federal Consumer Prosecutor's Office has urged the institution to adhere to the strike. Conciliaexprés program.

This program aims provide quick solutions to consumer complaintsallowing immediate attention to possible problems that may arise during the suspension of services.

Call to facilitate the recovery of garments

Profeco makes a direct call to Monte de Piedad so that implement the necessary mechanisms to facilitate the recovery of garments by affected consumers. This call underlines the importance of protecting the rights of pledgors and ensuring that the process of recovering their belongings is as agile as possible.

In turn, the National Monte de Piedad has reported on various actions that are being taken. This includes the availability of different channels for the payment of endorsements, marketing date extensions and the guarantee that garments will be kept in storage for days additional to their expiration date.

However, it urges consumers to stay informed through the official website and social networks from Nacional Monte de Piedad to find out about service updates during the strike.

Also, to provide additional guidance, Profeco makes available the Consumer Telephone (55 5568 8722) and its 38 Consumer Defense Offices (ODECO) throughout the country.