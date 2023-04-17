Due to excesses, the ball could not roll between Atlético Nacional and América de Cali at the Atanasio Girardot stadium in Medellín. Members of the brave bar Those of the South (LDS) They were dissatisfied with the managers of the local team for suspending the economic benefits they were offered, for which they staged incidents that required the intervention of Esmad.

“There is a responsibility of some bare men from the bar,” said Felipe Muñoz, leader of Los del Surin chat with W Radius. In this way, he denied that the bar had “collective responsibility” in the riots.

“We don’t like violence, but let’s not stop pointing out the responsibility of Atlético Nacional, which has acted with contempt and arrogance,” he said.

The psychologist and musician, leader of Los del Sur

Andrés Felipe Muñoz is one of the leaders of Los del Sur, the brave bar of Atlético Nacional. Outside of his work with the fans, he has been the subject of conversation in the media after being acquitted for the crime of induced abortion, for which his ex-partner accused him.

The man from Antioquia studied psychology at the Pontifical Bolivarian University. During the 90s, while he was studying undergraduate, his two passions were consolidated: drums and soccer.

Although during school he had excelled as a footballer, in adolescence the role changed. He went from being on the court to being one of the loudest voices in the stands by joining LDS.

Felipe Muñoz, musician and barista.

“The bar has been made up of people from all strata, but those of us who studied gave us more power, made us leaders and from that position we began to ask ourselves, why are we going to bring more violence to our city? That’s where the social change, I’m talking about 2004, 2005,” he commented for the Mexican portal balled up.

In parallel, He is part of the drummer of the punk rock band Tr3s de Corazón, which turns 20 in 2023 with more than six recorded albums.

Among his most popular singles are ‘Give me joy’, composed for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil as a tribute to the Colombian team, ‘Qué Se Yo?’, ‘Sigo recuerdo’, ‘Olé, olé, olá!’, among others.

‘I am innocent’: Felipe Muñoz

Muñoz was denounced in 2019 by his ex-partner for having allegedly induced her to have an abortion without consent.

“He asked her to have an abortion, she refused to do it and Muñoz presumably put into a drink that he gave her some pills to cause the abortion,” said Paola Andrea Duque García, a lawyer for the organization Vamos Mujer, at the time.

However, a judge did not find him responsible and decided to acquit him of the case in 2022. “In concrete terms: I am innocent. I am happy, I am happy, because justice has shown it,” he said upon emerging victorious from the process.

