Even in the event of a division on the left, Sumar would be the third force in Congress, obtaining 12.3% of the votes, while Podemos would remain at 6.1%.

Wednesday, May 17, 2023, 1:14 p.m.



| Updated 1:21 p.m.

The PSOE would win the generals by a minimum distance of 1.9 points over the PP, according to the May barometer of the Sociological Research Center (CIS). The socialists would obtain 29.1% of the votes against 27.2% of the popular. In April, the advantage was 4.3 points for Pedro Sánchez’s men.

Adding, even without forming a coalition with Podemos, would be the third force to the detriment of Vox. Yolanda Díaz’s coalition would reap 12.3% of the votes while Podemos would remain at 6.1. Vox would fall from 11.1% in April to 10.6. If these results are given next December, Sánchez would have on a platter to reissue the progressive coalition together with Yolanda Díaz.

Last week, the CIS advanced a victory of the PSOE in the municipal elections of May 28 with 31.7% of the votes, four points more than the PP (27.3%). Podemos and its confluences would touch 8%, while Vox would reach 6.8%

The journalists of this newspaper are working to expand and complete this information