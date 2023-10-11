The conflict between Israel and Hamas has opened a new front in Spanish politics. The PP maintains its offensive against the Government for maintaining, in its opinion, an unjustifiable equidistance after the murder of more than a thousand Israelis, most of them civilians, at the hands of the fundamentalist organization, which the EU and the US define as a group terrorist. Pedro Sánchez outlined the position of the acting Executive on the same Saturday, hours after the first details of the Hamas attack became known. “We follow with dismay the terrorist attack against Israel and we stand in solidarity with the victims and their families. We strongly condemn terrorism and demand the immediate cessation of indiscriminate violence against the civilian population. Spain maintains its commitment to regional stability,” Sánchez stated, establishing the Government’s position. The right considers it insufficient and this Thursday has maintained the focus on the less forceful statements of the Government coalition partners to the left of the PSOE.

“In a country where the word terrorism is used with extraordinary ease, talking about financial or climate terrorism, they are not able to say that Hamas is a terrorist organization. “What a political insensitivity they are demonstrating,” Borja Sémper, deputy secretary of Culture and Open Society of the PP, criticized this Thursday, in reference to Sumar and very particularly to Podemos, which, unlike the socialists, does not They have described Hamas’s action as terrorist. The general secretary of Podemos, Ione Belarra, has urged Israel to abandon the occupied territories and cease its policy of “apartheid” against the Palestinians. Sumar spokesman Ernest Urtasun assured on Monday that his party will “always condemn any violation of international and humanitarian law, in all circumstances” and acknowledged that the Hamas attacks were such. References in the space, such as Iñigo Errejón, from Más Madrid, have described them as “war crimes.”

Esteban González Pons went much further than Sémper the day before: “Legitimizing terrorism is inappropriate for belonging to the Government of Spain.” But it was the president of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, by far the toughest. “Forty beheaded babies and the Sánchez Government is walking in the middle between the terrorists and the victims,” she stated, taking as true information that the Israeli forces have denied. Israel has denounced the killing of dozens of people in a kibbutz near Gaza.

“Ayuso crossed all lines of political and moral decency. Not everything goes in politics. He mixed in one sentence 40 beheaded babies, something denied, with the Sánchez Government. “This is unprecedented indecency,” Patxi López reproached him. The PSOE spokesperson in Congress has urged the PP to cease its criticism. “Feijóo must put limits on all this, on Ayuso and all those leaders [del PP]. There has been no lukewarmness on the part of the president in condemning the terrorist attacks. “That they put an end to this worrying drift to try to obtain political gain, that is scavengers,” the socialist leader attacked. The Madrid president He later replied on the social network X, formerly Twitter: “Indecency is agreeing with the murderers of your colleagues.”

The PP has requested the appearance of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, José Manuel Albares, in Congress to “clarify” the position of the acting Government on Israel. The head of Spanish diplomacy has declared himself “hurt” with the PP because he does not “lend his shoulder” to the crisis in the Middle East and spreads “hoaxes.” “Feijóo has decided to openly embrace the techniques of Trumpism and the extreme right,” he added in La Sexta.

