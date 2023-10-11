Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the imminent arrival of the su cloud service PlayStation 5 for all subscribers to PlayStation Plus Premium. Starting with the next one October 23 we will have the opportunity to play some titles from the PS5 catalog without downloading them on our consolebut using the cloud.

In addition to the full games it will be possible to exploit streaming also for exclusive trial versions for PS+ Premium subscribers. Players will also have the availability of choose between different graphic qualities for streamingstarting from 720p up to 4K, so that even those with a less powerful connection can take advantage of the service.

We leave you with a trailer for the service, while you can find more information in the article of PlayStationBlog dedicated. Good vision!

PlayStation 5 – Introducing PS+ Premium Cloud Streaming

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment