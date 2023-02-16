The PSOE already considers the possibility of reaching an agreement with Podemos on the reform of the ‘yes is yes’ law practically lost before the debate to take it into consideration, scheduled for the week of 8-M. What he refuses to close the door on, however, is the possibility of suturing the gap in the coalition a little later, during the parliamentary process. His moderate hopes are placed on allies of the investiture block such as ERC or Bildu, until now more aligned with Irene Montero, open with their amendments a path that allows “narrowing” the discrepancy.

The road is not presented, in any case, not easy. The number two of the PSOE, María Jesús Montero, came to question this Tuesday that her partners are really willing to accept any modification of the law, even though the Minister of Equality maintains that in her desire to preserve the unity of action of the Government she has He has already raised seven different proposals to the socialist one, designed in the Ministry of Justice. According to her version, difficult to verify given that the purples have not wanted to make any document public, nothing that was put on the table goes to the “core” of their current discrepancy. “This way you can send all the proposals you want – reproached the also Minister of Finance – but no progress is made.”

Video.



Irene Montero calls the Socialists to agree. /



Atlas



The impression of the socialists is that Podemos only seeks to win “the story” in a war in which, they admit, “the entire left loses”, but that it does not work to solve the underlying problem, which is, from their point of view , which has allowed hundreds of sexual offenders to see their sentences reduced since the entry into force of the norm. Irene Montero has always made it clear that she does not believe that the law has any flaws and that the “undesired effects” are the consequence of a misapplication by the judges. However, this Wednesday she replied again to the deputy secretary general of the PSOE that her wish is to be able to give a “joint response” as a Government to the situation.

different diagnosis



Both have been advancing like this for days in parallel without any intersection being glimpsed on the horizon. They do not share the diagnosis and that makes it difficult to converge on what the socialists insist on defending as the most sensible “technical solution”. “The differences – insisted the head of Equality – are not technical but political.” Although the revisions can no longer be stopped (due to the principle of the non-retroactivity of the laws that aggravate penalties), the PSOE believes that it is necessary to toughen the punishments in the future to appease the social alarm and believes that there is only one reasonable way: to introduce a criminal subtype within of the current crime of aggression for those cases in which there has been violence or intimidation and thus recover the forks that the previous Code. But the purple ones understand that this means going back de facto to the old distinction between abuse and aggression and reversing the paradigm shift that their norm intended, focused exclusively on the existence or not of consent.

In Podemos they trust that the vertigo of being forced to take their initiative with the PP will end up making the PSOE rectify. Irene Montero stirred that ghost again this Wednesday in the halls of Congress. For now, the Socialists insist, however, that if that is the price they have to pay, they will grit their teeth and pay it, and they refuse to withdraw their initiative to return to negotiations within the Executive as once again requested by the minister dwelling. “People do not tell us on the street do this with Bildu or with the one from beyond, what they ask us is that we fix it now,” they remark in the party leadership.

The concern of the Socialists would be, in any case, another: the erosion that this debate is causing with just 100 days left for the regional and municipal elections on May 28 and, of course, the possibility of reaching Women’s Day with the war internally in full swing. “No one wins with that, it is a losing battle for the left,” they warn. Even so, they seem resigned to adapting to the deadlines set by Podemos, which on Tuesday managed to prevent, with the refusal of ERC and Bildu, that the reform proposal begin to be debated next week, instead of March 7.

The PP offered Sánchez, during the control session, to force the holding of a second plenary session next Thursday the 23rd to begin processing his text, an unorthodox path that, however, the Government and its partners did not hesitate to activate to approve in an ‘express’ way the reform of sedition. The president turned a deaf ear, but the possibility is up in the air.