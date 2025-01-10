01/10/2025



Updated at 10:21 a.m.





The PSOE is going to register this Friday morning in Congress a rule to guarantee protection against harassment by abusive judicial actions, which will be processed as an Organic Law Proposal, and after complaints from socialists in recent months of what they consider harassment in the courts against the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and his entourage.

Socialist sources have indicated that the PSOE spokesperson in the Lower House, Patxi López will present this Friday at 10:00 a.m. a Proposal for an Organic Law “to guarantee and protect fundamental rights against harassment derived from abusive judicial actions.”

According to Cadena Ser, the law aims to limit the role of popular accusations “to protect fundamental rights such as the right to honor, privacy, political participation and judicial protection.”

Furthermore, he proposes that the judges who make statements in favor of political partiessince it will be considered as “judicialization of politics”, which runs the risk of “leading to a politicization of Justice.”