If there is a sport that transmits epic, it is cycling. It does so above all due to the titanic effort of its protagonists, who empty themselves onto the asphalt to overcome exhausting stages, but also due to strategies, alliances, ambushes or attacks. In the sport of cycling, personal performance has a lot of weight, but also the work of the teams to place their best riders in the first positions each day and in the classifications. That is why it is common to see victories celebrated in a shared way, with several cyclists raising their arms at the same time. But that image has an expiration date. The International Cycling Union (UCI) has decided to tighten its rules in an attempt to improve the safety of sprint finishes, a fate that combines tension and speed that has left falls in the history of this sport. and brutal blows.Sprint specialists, the so-called sprinters, are usually guided to the last meters of the stage by several teammates, which helps them position themselves better and with less effort for the final push, when the fight begins shoulder to shoulder with direct rivals to cross the finish line first. Related News twelve months of standard sports adrenaline No 2025, year of Eurobasket, women’s Euro Cup and two unprecedented tournaments Miguel Zarza 2025 will mix old challenges with exciting premieres such as the FIFA Club World Cup in the summer or the women’s futsal World Cup, which will compete in the first edition of its history in November. Once this mission is accomplished and after the demanding effort, the throwers reduce their pedaling and simply let themselves go while they observe. if your partner is successful and scores the stage victory. If this is achieved, it is common for them to raise their arms sharing the joy of the winner and the success of the team. Fines, cards, loss of points and relegationsHowever, the new UCI rules that have come into force will prohibit this type of display of camaraderie with sanctions that will include fines of up to 500 euros ($515.50), yellow cards, loss of points and relegations. The new rule for the sprint zone states that sanctions could be applied to runners who slow down and endanger other cyclists, those who knowingly remain within the path of other cyclists, celebrate the victory within the group, talk on the radio or remove their hands from the handlebars while they are in the peloton.

