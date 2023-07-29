The general secretary of the PSOE of La Unión, Pedro López Milán, accused the popular mayor, Joaquín Zapata, of “doing the opposite of what he promised in the electoral campaign and turning the City Hall into his farmhouse”, since “he wants to give himself a salary of €63,888 per year (€4,500 per month plus two extraordinary payments) and €41,854 for two PP councilors and one from VOX, which will cost the municipal coffers the bleeding figure of €412,000 per year.

López Milán made these statements within the framework of the Extraordinary Plenary Session to be held at the Union City Council next Monday, which will address, among other issues, the proposed agreement on the remuneration and compensation of the members of the municipal Corporation, or the powers of the own mayor.

The socialist leader, for whom Zapata’s claim “is not a surprise, but it is no less unpleasant for that,” stressed the “embarrassment that a PP produces in us, after little more than a month in government, forget about the financial health of a City Council that is still paying the million-dollar debt left by its own party, with Paco Bernabé at the helm ».

For this reason, López assured that he did not understand “if it is a matter of mere ignorance or if it is pure ego of Joaquín Zapata, who now wants to compare himself with the mayors of municipalities with much more population, such as Murcia, Lorca or Cartagena, the only ones who They charge more than 60,000 euros per year ».

In this sense, he recalled that, during the eight years of socialist management, “no councilor, nor I as mayor, freed ourselves or received compensation for our work, except for compensation that barely reached €800 a month”, hence “Between 2015-2023 the PSOE will allocate €145,000 per year in these compensations, but now the PP wants to spend €412,000 each year on salaries from 2023 to 2027. There is a €262,000 difference.”

“There are ways to govern, and we came to serve the municipality of La Unión, not to use it,” said the general secretary of the local PSOE. «The socialist councilors gave up our salary so as not to transfer to the citizens the tax increases caused by contracts signed by the PP, such as the supply of water and public lighting. Therefore, do not expect our support in the next plenary session », he concluded.