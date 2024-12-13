The PSOE meets with Junts in Switzerland after Puigdemont’s warning to the Government

Representatives of the PSOE and Junts held a meeting this Friday in Switzerland, as announced The Newspaper and sources familiar with the meeting have confirmed to elDiario.es. The meeting takes place just four days after the leader of the independence party, former president Carles Puigdemont, demanded on Monday that Pedro Sánchez submit to a vote of confidence after ensuring that the Government has failed to comply with the investiture agreement signed with his party.

Sánchez assures that there are judges who “oppose” him and believes that the PP “plays with the cards marked”

The meeting was attended, on behalf of Junts, by deputy Miriam Nogueras and the party’s general secretary, Jordi Turull. A meeting was scheduled to take place before Christmas, in which both parties have on the table the negotiation of the transfer of immigration policies to Catalonia, after the agreement signed between the socialists and the formation of Puigdemont so that Junts abstained in January in the vote on the Government’s ‘omnibus’ decree.

Relations between both parties are going through a complex moment on the verge of negotiating the 2025 Budget for which Sánchez needs Puigdemont’s team. There has also been a sort of flirtation in recent days between Junts and the PP of Alberto Núñez Feijóo, which is now testing the independence party to make a front against the progressive Government.

On the same Monday, Junts agreed with the PP on a joint amendment to suspend a tax on electricity generation approved in 2013 by the Government of Mariano Rajoy. The amendment was approved with the favorable vote of the proponents, plus Vox, ERC and PNV. The Government tried to use its veto power on amendments that represent a reduction in income, but the absence of the PSOE deputy Juan Antonio Lorenzo prevented it.

This climate was joined on Tuesday by Puigdemont’s speech, which considered that Sánchez “is not trustworthy” due to these breaches of his agreements. “The progress is scarce, the lack of coordination between what is being addressed in Switzerland and the Government’s practice is very worrying,” said the former president, who summarized by ensuring that the trust between the bloc that gave Sánchez the majority “has been broken.”

Submitting to a question of trust is a power that only belongs to the President of the Government and that Junts has no way of forcing. The pro-independence party limited itself to registering a non-law proposal (PNL) to demand that Sánchez once again request the agreement of Congress with the aim of opening a debate on the confidence of the groups that already showed him support in September 2023.

Feijóo took advantage of Puigdemont’s threat on Wednesday to try to wink at Junts. During the Government control session, he addressed the nationalist bench and told them: “We already told you that [Sánchez] “I wasn’t trustworthy.” That same day, the President of the Government considered that a possible alliance between Junts and PP was “political fiction.” “The underlying problems in a diverse Parliament are that any approach from Junts to the PP acts to its detriment in Catalan politics and from the PP to Junts it opens up an internal and external front for the PP with Vox,” he concluded, in a conversation with journalists. .

The Government, he added, is “determined” to present the 2025 Budget before the end of the year. “We are in the minority, but we are willing to sweat our shirts and more,” he said, regarding his numbers in Congress, which require Junts. In addition to this Friday’s meeting, Sánchez also opened up to a meeting with Puigdemont. There is “no problem” for that contact, he said, because the Executive is in the phase of “turning the page” regarding the process.