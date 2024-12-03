Some voices from the alternative left commented in the week prior to the 41st Federal Congress of the PSOE that it was a good time for the socialists to hold a conclave in a very ideological key.

The advance of the reactionary wave in the world and the difficulty of promoting progressive measures in Spain due to complex parliamentary arithmetic could lead Pedro Sánchez’s party, these voices predicted, to reinforce their more social democratic positions to the detriment of the more liberal ones.

At the last congress, the reading they get from the socialist event in Seville is very different. The conclusions, decisions and speeches that the main leaders of the PSOE drew, took and raised this weekend have not only disappointed the expectations of the alternative left space, but, in some areas, have even managed to generate a frontal rejection.

Both Movimiento Sumar and IU, parties allied with the socialists in the coalition government, and Podemos are openly critical of Pedro Sánchez’s party for several reasons. The main one, by far, has to do with the decisions adopted in Congress regarding the rights of LGTBIQ+ people.

The PSOE has decided to remove the “Q+” from the acronyms that aspire to represent the entire group and, in addition, they have advocated limiting participation in women’s sports to people of the “female biological sex.”

“Ideologically giving in to the extreme right”

Those of Yolanda Díaz describe these measures as “involutionist” and warn that while they are in Government they will not allow the PSOE to extend this “regression in rights” beyond the doors of Ferraz, through legislative initiatives or measures that emanate from the Coalition executive.

For Movimiento Sumar, the damage of this decision is twofold: beyond the direct impact on the people of the group, in this party they consider that it means ““buy the speech, the frameworks and the measures” from the extreme right in a context in which the left is having a very difficult time going on the offensive in the so-called cultural battle.

“Removing the ‘Q’ from the acronym is a frontal attack on queer and trans realities. It is giving in ideologically and in the electoral sphere before the extreme right, whitewashing their discourse and their objectives,” they point out along the same lines from Izquierda Unida.

Podemos: “It is not classic feminism, it is hatred and transphobia”

For Podemos, what the PSOE sells as “classical feminism is nothing other than transphobia and hate“In the opinion of those from Belarra, this decision ratifies an ideological position in socialism that began with the disputes that a part of the party, then led by Carmen Calvokept with Irene Montero and the Ministry of Equality by the so-called law trans.

Criticism of the Socialist Congress by the alternative left goes beyond the decisions adopted regarding LGTBIQ+ rights. In Movimiento Sumar they regret having seen “a Sánchez on the defensive talking about resisting; “Resisting is important, but it is not governing.”

Sumar Movement: “The PSOE has lacked a long view. We have seen few proposals and even fewer ideas”

They also assure that, in their opinion, the PSOE’s speeches and debates in congress “have lacked a long view. We have seen few proposals and even fewer ideas“, they emphasize.

In Podemos they denounce the “torticero use” and the “double standard” that, in their opinion, the socialists make with the speeches against the practices of lawfare with political objectives. The purple formation remembers that when some of its main leaders, and when activists, feminists and unionists were persecuted by a part of the judiciary “the PSOE not only did not denounce it, but I was trying to make a profitespecially if we were in the middle of an electoral process.”

“They only care when it’s their turn,” said one of their spokespersons, Pablo Fernández, this Monday when talking about “judicial coup strategies.” Those from Ione Belarra predict that, despite the speeches of some PSOE leaders against the lawfare“They are not going to take a single real measure. When they had the opportunity to take action, what they did was agree with the PP on the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary, guaranteeing the continuity of these practices and burying the legislature in a progressive key,” they defend.

The public housing company raises doubts

Sánchez’s announcement about the creation of a public housing company is also not convincing. All parties welcome the existence of a large public company, but express their “serious doubts” about whether it is going to address the major problem with prices that currently exists.

In Sumar they take credit for the proposal and “welcome” the PSOE to this initiative, but they distrust that there may be a real will behind it to carry it out, above all, they remember, if the macro-sale of public land that it wants to carry out is taken into account. carried out by the Ministry of Housing through Árqura, the Sareb housing promoter. For this reason, they ask that the public housing company be created within the framework of the approval of the General State Budgets for 2025.

“We are used to Sánchez’s gimmicky ads at congresses and in the electoral campaign”

In Podemos they directly describe the president’s announcement as a “effectual” attempt on his part. “We are used to seeing Sánchez make this type of very effective advertisements in the media in congresses and in electoral campaigns; “just as accustomed to being left as nothing,” they say.

Those from Belarra believe that it is a mistake to trust the solutions to housing problems to the construction of more properties when Sareb and the large investment funds “have many empty homes that the State could mobilize to build a true public park for affordable rentals.

The purple formation warns that the creation of a public housing company would not bring them closer to giving a Yeah to the General State Budgets when they negotiate them with the Executive: “You already know our conditions: break relations with Israel, lower rents by 40% by law and prohibit all purchases of housing other than for residence,” they say.