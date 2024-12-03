12/03/2024



The National Police of Malaga has arrested a man for allegedly stab his sister to death in the Malaga municipality of Benalmádena.

The events have taken place in the early this Tuesday, around 4:00 a.m.in the aforementioned Malaga municipality, as confirmed by police sources.

Thus, the alleged author of the events, 38 years oldhas been arrested in connection with the violent death of his 42-year-old sister, due to several stab wounds with a knife.

The National Police maintains an open investigation to try to clarify what happened, since the causes are unknown, they have specified.