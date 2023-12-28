The councilor of the Socialist Municipal Group Borja Sanjuán has accused the mayor of Valencia María José Catalá (PP) of closing 2023 “by rewarding her number 2 (Vox spokesperson Juan Manuel Badenas) with full salary and part-time work.” Catalá has signed a resolution in which Badenas is allowed “not to celebrate civil weddings, which is one of the responsibilities that councilors have,” according to the socialist councilor Borja Sanjuán. In addition, this same month, the mayor signed another by which she grants the mayor exclusive dedication on January 1, 2024, a salary of between 80,000 and 83,000 euros per year.

“He renounces working based on a conscientious objection that he does not demonstrate to allow NGDOs to distribute food in parks and gardens to families and vulnerable people or to defend that at a children's fair there should be an exhibition of weapons and war material,” Sanjuán has explained in reference to the city council's prohibition on distributing food to hundreds of homeless people in the Turia riverbed, a month after granting it and alleging “the hygienic-sanitary impact” for the garden and the inclusion of tanks in the ExpoJove youth fair.

The mayor of Valencia already granted exclusive dedication to the four Vox councilors at the beginning of the legislature, despite the fact that she had not delegated any tasks to them because they were not part of the local government. After the socialists announced the presentation of a complaint to the Valencian Anti-Fraud Agency, Badenas presented his resignation to the full salary that he will have again from 2024 and after Catalá has already included the Vox councilors in his government team .

For the socialist councilor Borja Sanjuán, “Catalá is trying with this to keep the Vox spokesperson happy so that he does not cause trouble in the government.” “Few weeks allow us to better get to know a person and a government like this one in which the number 2 of Vox de Catalá has put his hands on his head because there was a pacifist protest against the presence of battle tanks at a children's fair like Expojove ”, he assured.

Sanjuán has stated that in this situation “the question is what kind of vice mayor Catalá has, whose conscience does not allow him to celebrate a civil marriage or help NGOs to continue with their social work, but he does defend the presence of tanks at a fair of boys and girls.”