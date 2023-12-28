Dubai (Etihad)

The golf team delegation returned, after participating in the second Gulf Championship for juniors under 13, the seventh for juniors under 15, and the sixth for women in Muscat, and won 7 medals (5 gold, a silver and a bronze).

The delegation received a warm reception at Dubai International Airport, and the recipients were Omar Abdul Rahman, Director of the Sports Leadership Center at the General Sports Authority, Yahya Al-Qabbani, Representative of the General Sports Authority, Walid Al-Attar, Member of the Federation’s Board of Directors, and Akram Sukayk, Executive Director of the Federation.

Major General Pilot “M” Abdullah Al-Sayyed Al-Hashemi, Vice President of the Golf Federation, said: We crowned 18 months of hard work and intensive courses by reaping achievements and raising the country’s flag in the Gulf forum, continuing our control over the first positions in the Gulf championships, and rising to the podiums in the Arab championships that We launched the new era of the Union, which is only evidence that we are moving in the right direction towards continental and global achievements.

He added: Our team has become a difficult figure in the Gulf and Arab countries, after we moved from participating to competing and winning championships and titles.