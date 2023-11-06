The Amazon offers today they offer us a discount for a PS5 bundles which includes a copy of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3. The promotion is €120, or 19%. The release date is set for November 10, 2023. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The recent lowest price indicated for this PlayStation 5 bundle is €619.99. The current price is the lowest ever for the platform. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

As always it is one reservation at guaranteed minimum price, that is, you will pay the lowest price that appears between the time of ordering and the time of shipment. Before shipping you can cancel your reservation at no cost.