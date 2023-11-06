Monday, November 6, 2023
Interim reports | Almost half of Ilkka Group’s profit was lost

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 6, 2023
in World Europe
0
Turnover remained roughly at the same level as at the same time a year ago.

Other The turnover of Ilkka Group, which publishes, among other things, the newspaper Ilkka-Pohjalai, was around 14 million euros in July–September. Turnover remained roughly at the same level as at the same time a year ago.

The group’s result, on the other hand, decreased. The adjusted operating profit of own operations for the third quarter was just under 0.4 million euros. A year earlier, the result was just under 0.7 million euros.

Ilkka Group estimates that the entire current year’s turnover will increase from the previous year. Instead, the company anticipates a decrease in the adjusted operating profit of its own operations.

admin_l6ma5gus

