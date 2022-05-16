The PlayStation service at its most expensive level will allow you to taste a selection of titles before buying them.

As announced at the time, the premium plan of PS Plus will have several additional incentives, one of them has to do with the possibility of enjoying great classic releases from the catalog of previous PlayStation consoles, but another allows you to enjoy game trials for a limited time. Now, thanks to the array of new information about the service, we know more details.

“The Limited Time Play Trials benefit will allow you to try a selection of titles before you buy them. After downloading the full game trial, you will be able to play it for two hours in most cases (The game timer will only advance while you are playing). This is a great way to try games to finish deciding to buy them, and you will keep all the trophies and save data of the test after the purchase, “they detail from the Japanese company.

In this way, subscribers of the most expensive level of PS Plus can access two hours of enjoyment at no additional cost on certain games. Which? It seems that there will be quite a few, but at the moment you only have a short list of proposals.

Video games with trial available playstation studios Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection | NaughtyDog, PS5



Horizon Forbidden West | Guerilla, PS4/PS5

external partners Cyberpunk 2077 | CD Project, PS5



Farming Simulator 22 | Giants Software GmbH, PS4/PS5



Tiny Tina’s Wonderland | 2K Games, PS4/PS5



WWE 2K22 | 2K Games, PS4/PS5

We repeat that it is only a list of the first titles to make use of this incentive of the Premium plan of PS Plus. However, at the end of last April, an alleged mandate from PlayStation to require developers to test versions for any game that had a price greater than 33 euros was in the news. At the moment this document does not confirm anything in this regard, but we will have to be attentive to the next communications.

