Vandals in action at the weekend in the Geopark where vandals smeared the park’s signs and benches
Varazze – No to the mine on Beigua and insulting writings against the Alpini. These are the phrases that appeared near Pratorotondo on the hiking signs, the benches and on the walls of an infantry corps chapel at the center of the limelight these days for the reports of harassment that occurred during the annual meeting in Rimini.
