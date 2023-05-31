The prosecutors in charge of the political piece of the ‘ERE case’, the fraudulent diversion of public funds from the Junta de Andalucía destined for companies in crisis between the years 2000 and 2009, have answered the court of the Seville Court that judged the facts that They cannot rule on the suspension of Juan Antonio Griñán’s prison sentence until the forensic doctor determines the seriousness of his state of health.

In a letter sent this Wednesday to the Chamber, the anti-corruption prosecutors Juan Enrique Egocheaga and Manuel Fernández show their annoyance because, despite the court’s request to the parties, the latest report by the coroner of the Institute of Legal Medicine of Seville does not specify in his final conclusions whether the oncological treatment for prostate cancer that the former Andalusian president receives “is compatible or not with his imprisonment.”

This despite the fact that the trial court, in its order of May 2, already required the coroner of the case “as soon as possible” to rule on this point, since the document provided at the time “specified the plan of consistent action, only, in pharmacological treatment and rehabilitative exercises».

In view of the fact that a month later there is no definitive medical opinion, the prosecutors have urged the coroner to tell them if the 76-year-old former socialist leader “is afflicted with a very serious illness with incurable conditions.” For this, prosecutors hope that after the review scheduled for June 6, the specialist’s opinion will be known definitively. Griñán, former regional president between 2009 and 2013, was finally sentenced to six years in prison for a crime of embezzlement and 15 more for disqualification for prevarication.

The PP, what the Chamber says



This Tuesday, the Popular Party, which exercises the popular accusation in the ‘ERE case’, left the final decision on Griñán in the hands of the court “in light of the forensic report issued and the previous report of the prison medical services”, urging him to decide “according to Law, with a reason based on weighing the assets and rights in conflict, that is, on the one hand, collective security and, on the other, the right to physical integrity of the convicted person”.

The Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office, specifically the Seville delegation, already maintained a favorable position not to suspend the execution of the prison sentence “for reasons of humanity and equity” after the request for pardon from Griñán’s relatives, last November. A request to the Ministry of Justice that was supported by more than 4,000 supporters from people from various fields, from Vicente Del Bosque to Miguel Ríos, including José Luis Garci, Felipe González, Javier Cercas, Cándido Méndez, Amelia Valcárcel, Ángel Viñas, Iñaki Gabilondo, José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, Josep Borrell or Joaquín Leguina. But also former PP politicians such as the former MEP Eugenio Nasarre or the historic Andalusian leader Juan Ojeda.