The Ferrari towards Montmeló

With the Monaco Grand Prix archived, it’s time to think about the appointment in Maranello Montmeló. The Principality has not brought satisfaction to the Ferrariwho closed the grand prix with a sixth and an eighth place, light years away from team principal Frederic’s expectations on the eve Vasseur and the pilots. The Catalan circuit will be an opportunity to get a clearer picture of the updates brought to Monte-Carlo and will be the testing ground for other developments made to the SF-23.

The updates brought by the Scuderia won’t concern the front suspension, but should affect the rear suspension, the bottom, the slide and also the bellies, probably inspired by Red Bull.

Vasseur’s words

Vasseur commented the next GP with these words: “A few days before the Monaco race we are back on track in Barcelona for the Spanish Grand Prix, Carlos’ home race. So this weekend too we will be able to count on the special support of the fans of one of our drivers, who will push us to give our all on one of the best-known tracks in Formula 1. In Monaco we were unable to show the true potential of our car and we believe that the Barcelona race will be able to give us a more accurate picture, especially since we are continuing to bring updates as we have always done in the races held so far. We are counting on making progress in terms of competitiveness in the race and we hope to bring home a good team result“.

The changes of Montmeló

The one scheduled for this weekend is a special and decidedly special edition of the Spanish Grand Prix vintage. In fact, the Montmeló circuit will host Formula 1 with the layout used until the end of 2006, i.e. without the chicane which was used to slow down the cars in view of the final corner, but which has provoked so much criticism among enthusiasts and works of Formula 1 and also among some drivers.