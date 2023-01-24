Little is known about the 48 hours that María Ángela Olguín spent in an unknown whereabouts between Thursday afternoon and Saturday afternoon of last week. The only certainties help more to know what did not happen than what could have happened in that interval. She was found with signs of violence and her hands and feet tied in a field in Nezahualcóyotl, 30 kilometers from the place where she was last seen. The latest official information, released this Monday by the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office, rules out that there is a history of an organized mafia dedicated to kidnapping women in the vicinity of the Indios Verdes station, where 16-year-old Olguín was kidnapped. The spokesman for the Public Ministry, Ulises Lara, in a brief statement, has called on the population to distrust these rumors, although he has avoided specifying whether in this specific case there could be a criminal group behind the crime. At the moment no arrests.

“It is important to mention that the Public Ministry has not documented any similar case in that area and there is no record of crimes related to the absence of girls, women or adolescents in the vicinity of the Indios Verdes modal transfer center or convergence zones. ”, Lara assured. “It is of fundamental importance to point this out so that citizens do not pay attention to rumors spread about the presence of a gang or criminal group that operates in the area with this modus operandi,” she concluded.

The possibility of having been a victim of sexual violence, a hypothesis that has been around the case since the beginning, has not been confirmed so far by the authorities, although a source from the Prosecutor’s Office has told this newspaper that it is one of the unknowns that are being investigated. “The adolescent has undergone medical and psychological evaluations to verify her condition, all with a gender perspective, to determine the possible commission of any criminal conduct against her,” Lara said in the agency’s statement. In an interview with EL PAÍS, Rocío Bustamante, Holguín’s mother, said that her daughter noticed that “someone bit her arm.” The Public Ministry has not ruled out any line of investigation, such as that the minor could have suffered some type of chemical submission.

According to statements by the director of the Municipal Police of Nezahualcóyotl, Vicente Ramírez, to The universal, the teenager reported that she had been held together with two other girls in a dark room. Tonatzin Blanco, 11 years old, and Gabriela Giselle Cabrera, 14 years old, disappeared in the same town hall as Olguín, Gustavo A. Madero, within 24 hours. The Prosecutor’s Office, again, only confirms that they are investigating in this regard.

The whole case is shrouded in a fog that does not finish dissipating. Olguín disappeared around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday, rush hour when the Indios Verdes station, a key link between the capital and the suburban municipalities, is packed with passengers returning home after work. His mother left for a moment to go to the bathroom. When he left, his daughter was gone. Nobody saw anything, but the security cameras later revealed, according to the story of Olguín’s parents, that a man took her away.

The next 48 hours were heart-stopping for the family. His relatives and dozens of other people blocked traffic over the weekend on the Mexico-Pachuca highway and blocked the exit of the bus station as a tool to pressure the authorities. In a country with more than 100,000 missing persons, where 10 women are murdered every day, the unjustified absence of a daughter in suspicious circumstances does not usually mean anything good. But against all odds, on Saturday afternoon Olguín was found in a field in Nezahualcóyotl, a poor municipality in the State of Mexico that bears the stigma of insecurity. The teenager was lying in a fetal position, covered with plastic bags, according to The universal. She was bound hand and foot with shoelaces and signs of violence on her body.

Lara has maintained that public bodies are providing “emotional, social and logistical support to her family.” “It seeks to establish how the events occurred after the report of her absence. Investigation teams have gone to the place where she was located [Olguín] and various cabinet and field analyzes are carried out, as well as video cameras to delve into what the adolescent pointed out”. The spokesman has pointed out that one of the lines of investigation is through the geolocation of the minor’s phone, to try to track her whereabouts during the 48 hours of kidnapping.

