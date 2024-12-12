The victim, to try to get him to give up, told the young man that he would pay him a prostitute

The Second Section of the Provincial Court of Palma is holding this Thursday (9:30 a.m.) the pre-trial hearing against a 25-year-old Spanish man, accused of sexually assault and threaten his mother. The Prosecutor’s Office requests eight years in prison for the accused.

The events occurred on October 14, 2023 when the accused was at the home he shared with his mother and entered her room to ask tobacco and 200 eurosto which the woman refused.

The Public Ministry maintains that the defendant He pounced on her and sexually assaulted her. To try to get him to desist from his attitude, the victim, according to the indictment, told the young man that she would pay him for a prostitute in Palma. The prosecutor relates that the victim took her son with the car to the Plaza de España in Palma and that when leaving, the accused threatened to Kill her if she told what happened.









The Prosecutor’s Office considers the facts constituting a crime of penetrative sexual assault and another of minor threats and asks for the accused to be in prison for eight years and a ban on approaching the victim or communicating with her for ten years.

It also requests that the accused compensate the victim with 18,000 euros and, for the crime of minor threats, a fine of 720 euros.