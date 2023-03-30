The Attorney General’s Office (FGR) points to three officials, five private security guards and at least one migrant for the death of 39 people this Monday, in a fire in a detention center of the National Institute of Migration (Inami), in Ciudad Juarez. In an appearance before the press this Wednesday afternoon, the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, has said that they have already been identified. The official has appeared accompanied by the prosecutor specializing in Human Rights, Sara Irene Herrerías, who has said that four arrest warrants will be requested this Wednesday.

Herrerías has indicated that, initially, the FGR opened the investigation for the commission of two crimes, homicide and damage to other people’s property. The prosecutor has added that as the investigations progress, new crimes may appear, such as abuse of authority or ill-treatment. Herrerías has not clarified what crime they are going to accuse the migrant who started the fire in the detention center. Neither she nor Rodríguez have detailed his condition, whether he is injured or not, or how he would have started the fire. Rodríguez has suggested, however, that this man would have used cables from the security camera of the cell where they were locked up.

The appearance of both outlines the Government’s strategy in the face of one of the worst tragedies recorded in these years, especially the speech that Rodríguez has raised. The secretary has insisted that justice will be done, that what happened is unacceptable and that the private company that she helped with security issues in the center cannot return to work in Mexico. But she has not questioned the government’s migration policy, conditioned by the United States, based on the persecution and containment of groups of migrants, to prevent their arrival at the northern border.

“These unfortunate events have nothing to do with the government’s immigration policy, which is respectful of human rights,” said the official. “This unfortunate event is the responsibility of well-identified public servants and guards. It is not a political issue. Mexico is a country with very established values ​​and laws”, she added. The official has insisted that the workers did not follow the rules. “We condemn the poor performance of public servants who did not adhere to the protocols for the protection of life and civil protection,” she said.

Reporters have asked both about the height that the investigation can reach, whether it will remain with the workers of Juárez or will ascend in the chain of command of the Inami. Rodríguez has said that they will go as far as necessary. It is surprising that in the face of a tragedy of this magnitude, not a single official has resigned. Also this Wednesday, the Inami commissioner, Fracisco Garduño, made himself available to the FGR, “so that those responsible for the events can be found.”

The tragedy in Ciudad Juárez hits the government, headed by Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who came to power with a humanist discourse, respecting human rights. The images of what happened draw a panorama that responds, however, to contrary values: migrants locked up, guards who see the fire growing in the cell and flee… Rodríguez has set the death toll at 39, in addition to another 27 injured . Of the 27, 16 are seriously ill and at least eight are delicate.

The secretary has also reported the origin of the detention of migrants. Since early Tuesday morning, local media have reported a raid that occurred the previous afternoon, a situation that the official has confirmed. “There were several complaints from neighbors that a group of migrants, we don’t know if this or another, attacked people, asking for, demanding money in the streets,” she explained. “For this reason, it was determined to carry out an operation and take them to the migratory residence.”

Rodríguez has not said who determined that this operation be carried out, if they were local or state authorities, or if it was Inami’s own initiative. The official has not clarified whether there is evidence that this group of detained migrants or another attacked anyone on Monday afternoon in Juárez. Regarding the origin of the fire, Rodríguez has said that apparently it had to do with their fear of being deported. Neither she nor Herrerías have informed about the possibility that other reasons made imprisoned migrants desperate, such as the lack of food or water.

